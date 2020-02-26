UrduPoint.com
CS Reviews Prices Of Sugar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Wednesday reviewed prices of sugar, its stocks and supply at utility stores in the province and availability of the commodity in Ramzan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Wednesday reviewed prices of sugar, its stocks and supply at utility stores in the province and availability of the commodity in Ramzan.

After comparative analysis of sugar prices, the chief secretary directed officers concerned to bring down prices of the commodity in areas where sugar mills were located.

The meeting was briefed on payments of sugarcane to growers.

The chief secretary was apprised that payments of Rs 105.94 billion had been made to sugarcane farmers until February 15.

The meeting was told that at present 2,072,678 metric tons of sugar stock was available in the province and it would rise after completion of the crushing season.

The chief secretary asked the officers to continue monitoring stocks of sugar mills besides ensuring supply of sold stocks to markets.

About action against illegal weigh scales, the chief secretary was briefed that inspection of 3,418 Kandas and weighbridges were conducted and 17 complaints regarding less weight and 23 complaints regarding less payment were received. As 44 cases were registered, 27 persons were arrested and 118 Kandas were sealed.

The meeting was told that action was taken against 34 middlemen involved in sugar sale, 31 cases were registered and 26 persons were arrested.

The meeting was attended by senior member board of Revenue, additional chiefsecretary, administrative secretaries of different departments, commissioner, chiefcommissioner income tax and officers concerned.

