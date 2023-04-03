UrduPoint.com

CS Reviews Progress On E-procurement System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on the e-procurement system.

The e-procurement system is an online platform that aims to increase transparency and accountability in public procurement and contract awards.

The KP government is implementing the system to ensure that the procurement process is fair and open to all qualified bidders, reducing the possibility of corruption and malpractice.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudharyon expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the e-procurement system and its potential to bring about significant improvements in the procurement process.

He emphasized the need for all concerned departments to fully embrace the system and ensure its successful implementation.

He said that the system is an important step toward promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in public procurement.

The Chief Secretary urged all relevant departments to work together to ensure the successful implementation of the e-procurement system in the province.

He emphasized that the system would bring significant benefits in terms of efficiency, transparency, and accountability, which would ultimately lead to better public services for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

