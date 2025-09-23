CS reviews progress on governance road map, departmental performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here Tuesday presided over a meeting of the Secretaries' Committee reviewed progress on governance road-map reforms and departmental performance.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and secretaries of various provincial departments.

The forum reviewed progress on governance roadmap reforms and departmental performance, with officials reporting that 138 reforms under good governance roadmap across 16 departments are on track against timelines, 14 have been completed and 97 require accelerated implementation.

The CS emphasized that the benefits of these reforms must directly reach the public and stressed the need for close coordination between the Planning & Development and Finance departments with all other departments to achieve good governance objectives.

Updates were presented on public complaints via the Ikhtyaar Awaam Ka app, Litigation Management System, KP Digital Workspace and district-level delivery initiatives.

CS instructed administrative secretaries to personally review critical cases and legal matters in their departments on the litigation management system. He also emphasized strict adherence to the rotation policy for postings and transfers.

Highlighting the need for institutional reforms, CS noted that finalizing KP Rules of business 2025 and updating Secretariat Manual 2008 would improve government functioning and digitize official correspondence.

He directed that promotions under Provincial Selection Board be linked to key performance indicators (KPIs) and that all departments regularly convene Departmental Selection Committee meetings.

