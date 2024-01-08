CS reviews Provincial Task Force for Anti-Polio

Open Menu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Monday reviewed the meeting on Provincial Task Force for Anti-Polio

that it was our national responsibility to actively participate in the campaign and all resources to be utilized to ensure the eradication of polio.

The progress of the previous campaign and the ongoing campaign were reviewed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan said that polio is a chronic disease and to avoid it, vaccinate children saying that everyone has to work seriously to eradicate polio.

Shakeel said that there were only two countries where the virus was still found, and also directed all Deputy Commissioners to improve the quality of the campaign and preside over the evening review meeting to achieve the target of the polio drive in the areas of Balochistan.

He urged the parents and all schools of thought that they should also play their role in eliminating polio from the country and the province.

The concerned official briefed the meeting that a special seven-day anti-polio campaign was started on January 8, Monday across Balochistan saying that during the campaign, more than 25, 96000 children would be administered the polio vaccine, and more than 11000 teams were participating in the polio campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan