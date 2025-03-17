CS reviews Quetta Development Projects

Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan has reviewed the development projects, initiated under the Chief Minister’s Quetta Development Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan has reviewed the development projects, initiated under the Chief Minister’s Quetta Development Package.

The meeting focused on key developmental projects in the city, including Saryab Road, Sabzal Road, the Western Bypass, and Radio Pakistan Road.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary for Development, Hafeez Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Communications Lal Jan Jaffer, Secretary UP&D, Umeed Ali Khokhar, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat, Project Director Rafiq Baloch, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was provided to the Chief Secretary regarding the ongoing development projects under the Quetta Development Package.

The Chief Secretary directed that the pace of work on these projects should be accelerated and all obstacles be cleared as quickly as possible.

He emphasized that the Saryab Road development project should be completed within the specified timeline.

He added that the timely completion of these projects would transform Quetta into a modern, beautiful, and developed city. He also instructed that trees planted along the development routes should be preserved.

The Chief Secretary noted that the Quetta Development Package would be a significant milestone for the city's progress. He further stated that if the projects are completed on time, the city will experience significant growth, and the people will prosper.

The meeting was informed that several development projects, including the Inscomb, Sarki, Link Badini, Radio Pakistan Road, and Sabzal Road, have been completed.

Additionally, work has begun on new projects under the Quetta Development Package, including the Kidney Center, Airport Road, Saryab Service Road, and the Akram Hospital to Hockey Ground project.