CS reviews relief activity at Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry along with Commissioner Peshawar and administrative officers on Tuesday visited the site of the heavy landslide that buried several trade and other vehicles near Torkham Border in Khyber district.

The chief secretary inspected the rescue and relief activities on the site.

He was told that to expedite the rescue and relief activity, heavy machinery was brought from Peshawar and Nowshera. The officials of the relevant institutions including district administration, Rescue 1122 and police were present on the occasion.

The chief secretary also paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Landikotal, where he inquired about the health of the injured and directed the hospital staff to provide the best possible treatment facilities to them.