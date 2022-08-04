CS reviews rescue, relief operations in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli said the recent rains and floods have caused widespread destruction claiming lives of 163 people, mostly women and children, besides damaging houses, crops, roads and bridges.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting attended by the representatives of international and domestic, relief and welfare organizations including WHO, UNICEF, UNHCR, Food and Agriculture Organization, World Food Programme, Mercy Corps, Muslim Hands, Helping Hand, Qatar Charity, Traqhi Foundation, Islamic Relief, Selani Trust and BRSP here at CS office on Thursday.

CS apprised the meeting that on account of torrential rains and floods, the province remained cut off with the rest of the country for quite some days, however the government, by utilizing the available resources, restored the road connectivity.

"Under the supervision of district administration, hundreds of affected people were moved to safe places, food was provided in a rescue and relief operation launched soon after the calamity struck the province," he further said.

The chief secretary while expressing his gratitude thanked the international and domestic welfare organizations for their timely response and as saying "the international organizations have always cooperated with the provincial government in every difficult time.

He said that provision of tents, prepared food, edible items and relief activities are continuing in the rain-affected districts.

CS further noted that in the light of the Prime Minister's clear instructions, transparency is being maintained in relief operations.

"People and non-governmental organizations have to work together with the government for a common goal," he said and acclaimed that International and national welfare organizations, aid organizations, media and intellectuals are equally playing their pivotal role in these efforts.

It also requires time but everyone has to work together for the welfare of the victims and we would continue using all available resources until they are rehabilitated.

The timely and sincere efforts put in place by the provincial government, United Nations agencies, aid organizations, welfare organizations have saved the lives of thousands of people and provided assistance to thousands, but the crisis is still ongoing in the flood-affected areas and thousands of people lack basic needs.

He said that he directed to set up medical camps in the flood affected areas. He said that flood victims should also be vaccinated against epidemics in the medical campus.

Earlier, the representatives of the International and regional organizations briefed the meeting about their assistance and relief activities in the catastrophe-hit areas of Balochistan.