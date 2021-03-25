CS reviews security, administrative arrangements for by-elections in NA-249

Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday to review security and administrative arrangements for by-elections in NA-249 at Sindh Secretariat here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday to review security and administrative arrangements for by-elections in NA-249 at Sindh Secretariat here.

Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh) Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary school Ahmed Bukhsh Narejo, Secretary College Khalid Haider Shah, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz, Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Syed Nadeem Haider, Deputy Commissioner West Saleemullah Odho, DC Kiamari Mukhtiar Ali Abro, SSP Kiamari Fida Hussain Janwari and SSP West Sahai Aziz Talpur attended the meeting.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan briefing the meeting said that elections would be held on April 29 on the vacant seat of NA-249.

He said that the number of registered voters in NA-249 is 339405 with 277 polling stations.

The Provincial Election Commissioner further said that violation of the code of conduct will not be tolerated in elections.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Sindh government during the elections and said that the peaceful elections in Sanghar, Umerkot and Malir were made possible due to the cooperation of the provincial government.

Ejaz Chauhan said that scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates of all parties were completed on March 25.

It was decided that CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in NA-249.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all possible facilities would be provided to the Election Commission by the provincial government.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi to remain in touch with the Provincial Election Commissioner for further arrangements.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also directed the police officers to ensure security during the election campaign of political parties.

He further directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to ensure the provision of necessary missing facilities at the polling stations.

During the meeting, DIG South also briefed on security arrangements for by-elections.