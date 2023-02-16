UrduPoint.com

CS Reviews Steps To Eradicate Dengue,polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

CS reviews steps to eradicate dengue,polio

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Punja Chief Secretary Tahir Akhtar Zaman on Thursday directed departments concerned to step up efforts for eradication of dengue and polio.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue and polio campaigns at the Civil Secretariat here.

The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of various departments and health officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The chief secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to personally monitor anti-polio and dengue campaigns in their districts. He mentioned that special attention should be paid on monitoring and surveillance in high-risk districts.

He also sought a report from the health department regarding the districts that failed in Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) of the last anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was briefed that a special anti-polio campaign was under way in five districts, including Lahore and Faisalabad. A special campaign was started after the confirmation of polio virus in two environmental samples in Lahore last month. About 68 per cent of the vaccination target hadbeen achieved during the ongoing drive.

The meeting was told that field teams had started anti-dengue activities across the province.

