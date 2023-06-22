Open Menu

CS Seeks Proposals To Improve Governance, Service Delivery

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

CS seeks proposals to improve governance, service delivery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all departments to prepare proposals, based on short- and long-term measures, to improve governance and service delivery.

He gave these instructions while presiding over the secretaries' conference at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday. All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video-link.

The chief secretary said that officers should perform their duties with sincerity to solve people's problems, adding that poor performance and negligence would not be tolerated in any case. He directed the deputy commissioners to pay special attention to the district headquarters (DHQ), and tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals, giving them a three-day deadline for ensuring better cleanliness and making fully functional all air-conditioners in these health facilities.

The chief secretary asked the officers to start an operation for retrieving the state land from the illegal occupants and take stern action against the land grabbers as per law. He said that the use of modern technology is inevitable to enhance the efficiency of the departments, adding that the e-filing and office automation system (E-FOAS) has brought innovation in the working. The CS also issued instructions regarding the improvement of parks, repair of faulty water filtration plants and covering of open manholes in the districts.

Related Topics

Technology Poor Punjab Water All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

39 seconds ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

47 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

16 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

31 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

2 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan