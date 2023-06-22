CS seeks proposals to improve governance, service delivery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all departments to prepare proposals, based on short- and long-term measures, to improve governance and service delivery.

He gave these instructions while presiding over the secretaries' conference at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday. All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video-link.

The chief secretary said that officers should perform their duties with sincerity to solve people's problems, adding that poor performance and negligence would not be tolerated in any case. He directed the deputy commissioners to pay special attention to the district headquarters (DHQ), and tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals, giving them a three-day deadline for ensuring better cleanliness and making fully functional all air-conditioners in these health facilities.

The chief secretary asked the officers to start an operation for retrieving the state land from the illegal occupants and take stern action against the land grabbers as per law. He said that the use of modern technology is inevitable to enhance the efficiency of the departments, adding that the e-filing and office automation system (E-FOAS) has brought innovation in the working. The CS also issued instructions regarding the improvement of parks, repair of faulty water filtration plants and covering of open manholes in the districts.