CS Shows Displeasure Over High Prices Of Vegetables, Seeks Report

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Expressing displeasure over the exorbitant prices of vegetables in six districts, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed all deputy commissioners to supervise the bidding process in markets.

He remarked that the price differential among cities was not an issue of demand and supply but an administrative weakness.

The Chief Secretary gave this direction while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Sunday.

The meeting reviewed the prices, availability, and price control monitoring mechanism of essential commodities.

He said that fixing exorbitant prices of commodities in the agriculture markets of some districts was 'unjustifiable' and would not be accepted in any case.

He expressed displeasure over higher rates of vegetables in Okara, Sialkot, Kasur, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Khanewal than the nearby districts, besides seeking a report from the divisional commissioners in a week.

He said that instead of sitting in their offices, deputy commissioners must go to the field to review the situation and ensure the administrative measures were yielding positive results.

The Chief Secretary said the officers would have to work actively to grapple with the artificial price-hike. He mentioned that performance about price control would be reviewed regularly and no laxity and negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He also directed the PITB chairman to devise an e-challan system for imposing fines on profiteers.

Administrative secretaries of relevant departments, including industries, agriculture, and food, PITB chairman, Additional IG Special Branch, and officers concerned attendedthe meeting.

Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through the video link.

