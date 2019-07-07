UrduPoint.com
CS Sindh Advises Secy I&C To Facilitate People Of Thar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has advised the Secretary Implementation & Co-ordination and Commissioner Mirpurkhas to facilitate the people of Thar by providing them food, water, medicines and other livelihood.

He said this while commenting on a report submitted to him by Secretary Implementation & Co-ordination Dr. Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui, who is also the Convener of the Monitoring Committee on Thar Development Programme, said a statement on Sunday.

District & Session Judge Tharparkar, Mushtaq Ahmed Kalwar, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Abdul Waheed Sheikh as well as representatives of Health, education, Forest, Public health Engineering, Roads and other departments attended the meeting.

Dr. Riaz informed the meeting that the government was aware of the problems of Tharparkar and taking all possible measures to solve them on priority basis.

The committee has directed the representative of the Public Health Department Engineering department to ensure that all RO plants are functional.

The forest department officials are asked to ensure availability of fodder for the cattle and optimal utilization of rainwater for crops.

The roads department was asked to prepare a report regarding the repair work on the Islamkot and Nangarparkar road.

Commissioner Mirpurkhas and Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar were requested to coordinate with all developments in Tharparkar.

