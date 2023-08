ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Dr Fakhr-e-Alam Irfan on Saturday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the prime minister extended his good wishes to the CS and expressed the hope that he would discharge his responsibilities diligently, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.