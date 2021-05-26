CS Sindh chairs meeting on implementation of deceased quota

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting on implementation of deceased quota at at the Sindh Secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting on implementation of deceased quota at at the Sindh Secretariat.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman Anti-Corruption and other secretaries attended the meeting.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that 5846 jobs were approved under deceased quota from the year 2019 till now.

The meeting approved 519 jobs in different departments out of which 17 are in Agriculture Department and 31 in Board of Revenue, 13 in College Education, 2 in Anti-Corruption, 1 in Excise, 7 in Forest, 45 in Health and 32 in Home Department, 2 in Commerce, 1 in Information, 58 in Irrigation, 40 in Local Government, 3 in Public Health Engineering, 222 in school education, 10 in services general administration and 35 jobs in work and services.

Instructing all the secretaries, the Chief Secretary Sindh said that the salaries of the cases approved by the committee should be released.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh sought report from all the Deputy Commissioners regarding District Recruitment Committee (DRC) meeting.