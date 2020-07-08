CS Sindh chairs meeting on Pro-poor Social Protection and Economic Sustainability Initiatives

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali shah presided over a meeting of steering committee to oversee the implementation of Pro-poor Social Protection and Economic Sustainability Initiatives

The meeting was attended by the Haris Gazdar Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for special protection, Secretary Finance Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Investment Syed Najam Sahh, Secretary Agriculture Abdul Rahim Soomro, Secretary Industries Nasim-ul-Ghani Sahito, Secretary Live stock & Fisheries Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Secretary Social Welfare Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, Secretary Information Technology Muhammad Nawaz Naseem and other relevant officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS Sindh stated that the Sindh government has earmarked Rs 34.2 billion in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 to help citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This budget was embarked to ensure food security, reduced inflation and unemployment, he added.

He further stated that Rs20 billion is proposed for cash transfers to those affected by coronavirus under the Sindh Peoples Support Programme through the Social Protection Strategic Unit (SPSU) and Social Welfare Department (SWD).

Meanwhile, Rs5 billion is allocated for a soft loan programme for small and medium enterprises in the province.

The CS Sindh directed secretary agriculture to develop a mechanism and depute grade 19 officers as focal persons for each subsidy program.

The Chief Secretary also stated that Rs500 million have been set aside to support technology-based startups, incubators, and accelerators, whereas Rs700 million has been earmarked to support information technology (IT) interventions and innovations.

In this regard, he directed secretary investment to engage private universities for technology based startups.

Special Assistant to CM Haris Gazdar informed that data in this regard will be collected from various sources including the NADRA, BISP, Census and the registers maintained by the polio workers.