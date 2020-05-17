UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Sindh Convenes Meeting Of Commissioners On Wheat Procurement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

CS Sindh convenes meeting of commissioners on wheat procurement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, has convened a meeting of all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the Sindh province through video link on May 18 regarding the Wheat Procurement at a Committee room of the Sindh Secretariat.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Sercretary at 12:30p.m.

The Commssioners and Deputy Commissioners have been asked to attend the meeting through video link, duly prepared, along with progress report.

Related Topics

Sindh Progress May All Wheat

Recent Stories

India extends lockdown for two more weeks to conta ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED3 million in support ..

51 minutes ago

33,874 licences renewed through ‘Auto Renewal’ ..

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi and Croatian Minister of Culture di ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.