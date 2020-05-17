CS Sindh convenes meeting of commissioners on wheat procurement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, has convened a meeting of all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the Sindh province through video link on May 18 regarding the Wheat Procurement at a Committee room of the Sindh Secretariat.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Sercretary at 12:30p.m.

The Commssioners and Deputy Commissioners have been asked to attend the meeting through video link, duly prepared, along with progress report.