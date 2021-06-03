UrduPoint.com
CS Sindh Decides To Set Up Institutions For The Rehabilitation Of Drug Addicts

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah while chairing a meeting on rehabilitation of drug addicts decided to set up institutions for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and said the Sindh government will provide all the facilities including fund and buildings while the private institutions will take over the management of these institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah while chairing a meeting on rehabilitation of drug addicts decided to set up institutions for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and said the Sindh government will provide all the facilities including fund and buildings while the private institutions will take over the management of these institutions.

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, Additional IG Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Social Welfare and various Deputy Commissioners also attended the meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat here on Thursday.

The CS Sindh directed the Director Public Private Partnership to prepare all the necessary documents and said that these institutions would be provided through competitive bids.

These institutions would be run under public-private partnership, he added.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners Keamari, West and Central identified various government buildings where these institutions could be set up after formal approval.

The Chief Secretary Sindh said that drug addicts are also a part of the society and their rehabilitation needs attention.

Mumtaz Shah added that rehabilitation of drug addicts would reduce street crime and all existing institutions would be required to provide uniform treatment and technical training and such institutions will be registered under Sindh Health Care Commission.

It was informed in the meeting that drug addicts are given a 3-month course but due to unemployment they become addicted again.

