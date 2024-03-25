CS Sindh For Collecting Data To Issue Kisan Card
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 09:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah, Monday, instructed provincial agriculture secretary to obtain data required for issuance of Kisan Card with the help of available database of different government departments and organizations within 15 days.
The CS Sindh was presiding over a meeting held here to review the matters pertaining to issuance of Kisan Card. Secretary Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Senior Member board of Revenue Baqaullah Uner, CEO Sindh People's Housing Foundation Khalid Mehmood Sheikh and other officers attended the meeting.
Syed Asif Haider Shah informed the meeting that Sindh Cabinet in its recent meeting taken a decision to issue Kisan Card to farmers and growers owning 12.5 acres of land.
He said that the farmers will be assisted through the Kisan Card during wheat procurement process or in case of any natural calamity or disaster.
The meeting reviewed the database of various departments including Revenue Department, Social Protection, Sindh People's Housing for Flood affected and Agriculture Department.
