CS Sindh For Initiating Province Wide Crackdown Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Monday, directed all the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders for ensuring compliance of government rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Monday, directed all the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders for ensuring compliance of government rates.

He, while chairing a meeting regarding measures for price control of essential commodities in the province here, also instructed commissioner Karachi to take proactive measures to control prices of flour, ghee and sugar in Karachi should be controlled.

The CS Sindh also directed all the commissioners to personally monitor the action against the profiteers and ensure compliance of government fixed rates by imposing heavy fines on profiteers and business should be sealed for a long time.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary food Raja Khuram Shahzad, Secretary Agriculture Supply and Price Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, while Commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana attended the meeting through video link.

The divisional commissioners briefed the meeting about the action taken in the month of May 2022 regarding price control and informed that 10371 shops were inspected in the month of May across the province and a fine over Rs.

3.4 million was imposed on unsatisfactory 1137 units.

In Karachi 672 profiteers were fined Rs 29,62,000, in Hyderabad division 200 unsatisfactory units were fined 3,42,500, in Larkana 62 shopkeepers were fined 21,000, in MirpurKhas 27 units were fined 15,000 and in Shaheed Benazirabad fine of Rs 53,000 was imposed on 100 units.

He instructed the commissioner Karachi to meet the representatives of Flour Mill Association to ascertain the reasons of higher floor prices as compared to other cities of the province when there was no shortage of wheat in the metropolis.

The CS said that he had received complaints of hoarding of flour and ghee in the city and Commissioner Karachi himself should take action against hoarding of flour and ghee and there should be no hoarders in any mill or super store.

