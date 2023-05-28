CS Sindh grieves over death of Dr. Semi Jamali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former executive director of JPMC Dr Semi Jamali.

He also condoled with the bereaved family members.

He said that Dr Semi Jamli's services to the field of health would be remembered.

He prayed for a higher place of the departed soul in Jannah.