CS Sindh inaugurates complaint centre at Sindh Secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has inaugurated the Complaint Cell in Sindh Secretariat here on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the CS Sindh stated that the general public as well as all government officials can now submit their complaints directly and all complaints will be resolved in shortest possible time, said a statement.

He further stated that Prime Minister Secretariat and Sindh Chief Minister Secretariat have also established their complaint cells.

This Complaint Cell would also be beneficial for the solution of their matters related to Sindh Secretariat and concerned offices, he added.

He said that the Sindh government has formulate a strategy to cope with the problems being faced by masses at large and to provide them with amicable solutions to their problems.

The Chief Secretary also directed all the focal persons of all provincial departments that they should focus to resolve the problems of the masses on priority basis so that people could get the justice on time.

He said that the performance of the officers would be observed from this complaint cell.

The number of the complaints solved by the officers would be highlighted in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACR)/ Performance Evaluation Report (PER), he added.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said the he will personally monitor the Complaint Cell and all officers have been directed to resolve complaints within 15 days and monthly review meetings would also be conducted.

The Incharge Complaint Cell/Deputy Secretary Ameer Fazal Ghumro while briefing the media stated that there is proper computerized mechanism from receiving the complaints to their solutions.

He said that there is an elaborated manual guide for the applicants so that they can submit their applications in a proper manner.

He stated that all applicants are advised to drop their complaints at the complaint boxes installed at gates of Sindh Secretariat.

After screening and scanning the application would be sent to the concerned officer and the applicant will also receive a SMS having tracking number, he added.

He further stated that job applications and cases which are already in courts or under investigation in any agency would notbe entertained.