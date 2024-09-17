CS Sindh plants tree to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah on Tuesday planted a tree at the Chief Secretary House on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, to mark the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The initiative aims to highlight the importance of environmental preservation, a key message embedded in the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Hyder Shah emphasized that tree plantation is a significant Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and reflects our commitment to creating a sustainable and greener future.

He encouraged citizens to actively participate in preserving nature for future generations, noting that environmental responsibility is a shared duty.

The CS Sindh concluded by saying that such initiatives not only honor the teachings of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) but also play a crucial role in promoting a healthier and more sustainable environment.