CS Sindh reviews new recruitment, pension matters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday reviewed the new recruitment, regularization, pension, quota and other matters.

Chairing a meeting on the aforesaid matters, the Chief Secretary directed that the employees should be regularized on the basis of regularization act, according to a CS spokesman.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh and Secretaries of all provincial departments.

He said that those employees who could not be regularized, the answer pertaining to them should be submitted to the court.

He further directed that the answers should be submitted to the courts on time.

CS Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed all the secretaries that the documentation of retiring employees should be prepared one year before their retirement.

Five percent quota for the differently-abled be ensured, he said, adding that those departments which had not advertised recruitment for the special persons must advertise to recruit them.