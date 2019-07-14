UrduPoint.com
CS Sindh To Inaugurate Tree Plantation Drive On July 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

CS Sindh to inaugurate tree plantation drive on July 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah will inaugurate tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Culture Department Museum near Sindh Secretariat on Thursday July 18, at 09:30 am, here.

All the administrative secretaries, Commissioner Karachi, Inspector General of Sindh Police, representatives of Director General Rangers (Sindh), Deputy Commissioner South and schools children are also expected to attend the event, said a statementon Sunady.

More Stories From Pakistan

