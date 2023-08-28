Open Menu

CS Starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" Program In Mandi Bahauddin

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Monday, formally launched the program "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" in Chelanwala village of Mandi Bahauddin

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that under the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program, the villages would also be given sanitary staff and cleanliness facilities on the pattern of cities. He said that for the successful implementation of the program, village committees consisting of local people would be formed, adding that the required machinery would be provided at the Union Council level for cleanliness in villages.

The Chief Secretary said that the program would resolve the long-standing issue of insanitation in villages, ensuring regular cleaning of streets and drains.

He asked the people to extend full support to the district administration in making this program of the Punjab government successful.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary inspected various development schemes and issued necessary instructions. He also planted a sapling under the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

The Gujranwala Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer and officers concerned were present on this occasion.

