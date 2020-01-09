UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Stresses Timely Completion Of Masses' Welfare-oriented Schemes In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:02 PM

CS stresses timely completion of masses' welfare-oriented schemes in Mardan

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz on Thursday directed concerned authorities to take tangible measures for timely completion of ongoing people's welfare-oriented projects in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz on Thursday directed concerned authorities to take tangible measures for timely completion of ongoing people's welfare-oriented projects in the district.

He said that provincial government was taking practical steps to make all necessities of life available to masses and added that funds to the tune of Rs1. 11 billion would soon be released for construction work of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The chief secretary also directed for removing all hurdles in way of holding super league cricket tournament, adding all resources should be utilized to provide an opportunity to youth for recreation.

He said steps were being taken to provide more facilities to tourists visiting archeological site of Takhat Bhai.

He expressed these views while visiting ongoing construction work of DHQ, reviewing preparation for Cricket Super League Tournament, inauguration of Mardan Tea House, inspecting Sasta Bazaar, Shelter home and Takhat Bhai archeological site.

Commissioner Mardan Division Mathar Zaib, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir, Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toru and other relevant officials of the district administration and people from the civil society were present on the occasion.

He directed concerned authorities to make shelter home more functional by extending best possible facilities to its inmates.

During briefing, the chief secretary was informed that preparations for the cricket super league tournament were in full swing and renovation work of Mardan sports Complex had already been completed.

Later the chief secretary took round of Takhat Bhai site and added that the government was taking concrete measure for promotion of tourism and giving attention to preserve remains of Budhist culture.

He said more facilities would be given to foreign tourists to promote soft image of the country.

He also chaired a high level meeting of all divisional departments in Commissioner's office and urged authorities to work with more dedication to extend relief to masses by addressing their grievances at the earliest.

Related Topics

Cricket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Provincial Assembly Civil Society Mardan SITE All From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

11 minutes ago

CCC transfers Arshad Malik video scandal case to A ..

11 minutes ago

Two more polio cases surface in KP

11 minutes ago

EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Warns UK of No-Deal Br ..

7 minutes ago

Fire-hit Australian farmers vow to rise from the a ..

7 minutes ago

Health team utilizing all available resources to f ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.