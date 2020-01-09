CS stresses timely completion of masses' welfare-oriented schemes in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz on Thursday directed concerned authorities to take tangible measures for timely completion of ongoing people's welfare-oriented projects in the district.

He said that provincial government was taking practical steps to make all necessities of life available to masses and added that funds to the tune of Rs1. 11 billion would soon be released for construction work of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The chief secretary also directed for removing all hurdles in way of holding super league cricket tournament, adding all resources should be utilized to provide an opportunity to youth for recreation.

He said steps were being taken to provide more facilities to tourists visiting archeological site of Takhat Bhai.

He expressed these views while visiting ongoing construction work of DHQ, reviewing preparation for Cricket Super League Tournament, inauguration of Mardan Tea House, inspecting Sasta Bazaar, Shelter home and Takhat Bhai archeological site.

Commissioner Mardan Division Mathar Zaib, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir, Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toru and other relevant officials of the district administration and people from the civil society were present on the occasion.

He directed concerned authorities to make shelter home more functional by extending best possible facilities to its inmates.

During briefing, the chief secretary was informed that preparations for the cricket super league tournament were in full swing and renovation work of Mardan sports Complex had already been completed.

Later the chief secretary took round of Takhat Bhai site and added that the government was taking concrete measure for promotion of tourism and giving attention to preserve remains of Budhist culture.

He said more facilities would be given to foreign tourists to promote soft image of the country.

He also chaired a high level meeting of all divisional departments in Commissioner's office and urged authorities to work with more dedication to extend relief to masses by addressing their grievances at the earliest.