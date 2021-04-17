Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Wahdat Colony Ramazan Bazaar to review the quality, prices, availability of essential items and also issued orders for suspension of Assistant Municipal Officer (AMO) Suhail Gondal over absence from duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Wahdat Colony Ramazan Bazaar to review the quality, prices, availability of essential items and also issued orders for suspension of Assistant Municipal Officer (AMO) Suhail Gondal over absence from duty.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that providing maximum relief to the common man during the holy month of Ramazan was top priority of the government. Asking the officers to perform their duties diligently, the Chief Secretary warned that negligence would not be tolerated in any case. He said that arrangements in Ramazan bazaars and price control measures were being reviewed on a daily basis. He directed that besides prices a strict check be kept on quality, demand and supply of eatables, adding that no compromise could be made on quality.

The Chief Secretary mentioned that due to subsidy on selected items their demand was high but there would be no shortage of any commodity.

He directed that sufficient quantity of eatables including flour and sugar be made available in Ramazan bazaars. He also listened to the complaints of buyers and issued necessary directions for their resolution. He asked the authorities to take all possible measures for facilitation of consumers in Ramazan bazaars and increase the number of counters to reduce rush of people, besides setting up separate counters for elderly persons and women.

The Chief Secretary said that as per directions of the Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister, strict monitoring of prices and availability of eatables was being carried out. He also issued directions to the assistant commissioner Model Town regarding enforcement of coronavirus precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance at Ramazan bazaars.