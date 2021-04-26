CS terms drop in polio cases good omen, vows to stamp out crippling virus

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz Monday appreciated significant decrease in polio cases in the country saying that concerted efforts by the relevant government and partner organizations to stop virus transmission in the last endemic region is paying off

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz Monday appreciated significant decrease in polio cases in the country saying that concerted efforts by the relevant government and partner organizations to stop virus transmission in the last endemic region is paying off.

He said that the programme was right on track with zero wild polio virus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and added that sustainability and continuity of efforts to achieve the goal of polio free status is absolutely vital to built on the current laurels and protect more children from lifelong paralysis.

He expressed these views while chairing Provincial Task Force Meeting here Monday at Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

Chairperson, KP Assembly Standing Committee on Health, Rabia Basri, Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Hussain Shah, all division commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting virtually.

Additional Secretary Health & EOC Coordinator, Abdul Basit, DG Health, Dr Muhammad Niaz, Chief Capital City Police, Ahsan Abbas, Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Team Lead WHO, Dr Gedi, Polio Chief Pakistan, Hamesh Young were present on the occasion.

Dr Kazim Niaz said that polio eradication remains the top priority of the government and will remain so till the virus circulation stops and the country succeeds in stamping out the crippling disease from its soil.

He directed district administrators and programme staff to utilize all the available resources to ensure successful anti-polio drives in their districts and emphasized the need for implementation of COVID 19 SOPs while carrying out campaigns and other programme related activities in the field.

Chief Secretary laid emphasis on missed children analysis with a view to ensure vaccination of all target children who were missed due to various reasons and help the government reach the finish line.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Health & Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit briefed the meeting about the coverage of the concluding March NID and operational and logistic status of the upcoming polio campaign planned on May 24, 2021in selected districts of the province.

He said that special strategy has been chalked out to focus on areas having big chunk of missed children adding that the provincial EOC was taking every possible measure to guide and support the district emergency operations center to stop virus circulation and protect every child from the crippling disease.