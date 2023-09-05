CS terms traders' cooperation essential in managing sugar prices

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday said that amid the crackdown against smuggling and hoarding, it is crucial that sugar dealers and mill owners collaborate with the government in order to manage sugar prices effectively.

The Chief Secretary presided over an important meeting with traders and dealers here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was also attended by the administrative secretaries of the Food and Industries Department.

The participants were briefed about the updated stock of sugar in the province, rising prices, and their impact on overall inflation.

The chief secretary said that there was no shortage of sugar and that steps were being taken to control the sugar price hike.

He said that the food department and the mill owners should keep a close liaison, adding that mills should declare their stock while the food department's officials should also maintain the record.

The chief secretary said that smuggled sugar confiscated in operations would be sold in the market at the official rate.