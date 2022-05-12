UrduPoint.com

CS Unhappy Over Pace Of Quetta Package Projects

Published May 12, 2022

CS unhappy over pace of Quetta Package Projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili Thursday called upon the Project Director of the Quetta Package to complete the projects including expansion of roads as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting held to review the pace of work on Quetta Development package projects including extension of Joint, Sariab, Sabzal, Link Badini, and Sarki roads.

Additional Chief Secretary Development Salman Mufti, Commissioner and Project Director Quetta Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, DPD Abid, Chief of Section Noor Gu attended the meeting.

The project director, while giving the details said that there are a total of 14 development projects under the package, according to the estimates would cost approximately Rs 27 billion. Rs 6 billion have been earmarked in the budget 2021-22, while Rs 3 billion have been released for the development projects.

Uqaili, however expressing displeasure, directed project director Sohail to ensure timely completion of all the ongoing development projects of Quetta package as per the standards.

"Improving the welfare of the people was one of the top priorities of the provincial government and the government was taking steps on priority basis to achieve this goal," he said adding that the current provincial government was taking steps to restore the traditional beauty of Quetta, the fruits of which would soon be visible to the people.

The Chief Secretary further stated that progress evaluation would be carried out every month, to ensure timely completion of development projects, as he would personally visit and monitor them (the projects).

