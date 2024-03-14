CS Urges 100% Registration, Immunization Of Newborns To Effectively Combat Polio Virus
Umer Jamshaid
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Thursday reiterated the critical importance of achieving 100% registration and routine immunization of newborns to effectively combat the polio virus.
During the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh at the Emergency Operations Centre, key stakeholders including Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre Sindh, Irshad Ali Sodhar, Secretary Health Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, WHO, UNICEF, and representatives from the National Stop Transmission of Polio (NSTOP) were present to discuss the overall status of polio virus and its prevention strategies.
The chief secretary highlighted that this first meeting as Chief Secretary marked his commitment to polio eradication, reminiscent of his proactive stance during his tenure as Commissioner Karachi.
He stressed the necessity of focusing on zero-dose children to ensure routine immunization, calling for synergy between the polio programme and the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).
Furthermore, the chief secretary affirmed plans to increase the number of vaccinators and enhance facilities to facilitate effective vaccination drives for children.
He reiterated that until 100% registration of newborns was achieved, the challenge of polio virus eradication would persist.
During the briefing, Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre Sindh, Irshad Ali Sodhar, highlighted that Pakistan reported six polio cases last year, including two from Sindh and four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
