CS Urges Engineering Graduates To Focus On Practical Experience
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah has said that studying engineering does not necessarily mean becoming an engineer, as the world offers diverse opportunities. He stressed the importance of self-presentation skills and market readiness for graduates.
According to a press release, speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day Mehran University Model United Nations (MUET-MUN) conference, Shah suggested that just as medical doctors have to do house jobs, engineers should also work for one year in industries and different companies to gain practical experience.
Sharing insights from his academic journey at Harvard and Cambridge, he highlighted the significance of resource management. He compared oil rich countries Norway and Nigeria, adding that Nigeria lagged due to poor resource utilization.
"Whatever work you do, it should be done with dedication and honesty, and having the courage to make decisions is the first requirement," he remarked.
Praising Mehran University’s progress, he assured his full support for its development and expressed his delight at revisiting his educational institution.
The Vice Chancellor MUET Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali acknowledged that Shah was a civil engineering graduate from the university’s 86th batch. He underscored the importance of such conferences in training students in diplomacy, negotiation and conflict resolution.
During the event, awards and shields were presented to (MUET-MUN) organizers. The closing ceremony was attended by Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Anil Kumar and others.
For the first time in Pakistan, an AI-generated trainer model was also showcased at the conference. During the conference, the topics of Palestine, Israel conflict, Gaza attacks, Kashmir, cyber security issues, environmental challenges and nuclear weapons were discussed. Apart from this, other issues including 26th constitutional amendment, judicial independence were also discussed and resolutions were presented.
