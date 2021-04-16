CS urges scholars, stakeholders to play role for copping pandemic in Ramzan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Mather Niaz Rana Friday urged the religious scholars and other stakeholders of the society to create awareness among their followers on the issue of coronavirus as it could only be defeated through adoption of precautionary measures.

He expressed these views while chairing a consultative meeting with the Ulema regarding the prevention of coronavirus, said on press release issued here Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, IG Police Muhammad Rai Tahir, Secretary Religious Affairs Balach Aziz, Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar while Deputy Commissioners and eminent scholars from the province, and other scholars participated through video link.

The chief secretary said the special arrangements would be made for prayers and Istaghfar on 27th of Ramzan with the consultation of scholars.

He said the scholars have a major role to play in the betterment of society as they were the preachers of the religion in the society.

He said due to the third wave of coronavirus, it was the responsibility of all including religious scholars to play due role to decrease the spread of the virus.

The scholars from all walks of life should follow the 20-point guidelines of the Federal government regarding worship, he urged.

He said the scholars would prove national unity, harmony and tolerance during Ramzan. "Unless all sections of society cooperate with the government, it could not fight the coronavirus alone," he said.

On the occasion, scholars also assured the chief secretary that they would cooperate with provincial government in this regard.

The CS said the third wave of coronavirus was more severe and dangerous, adding, this virus was not only more deadly but also spreading very fast which made the death ratio in other provinces higher than Balochistan. Therefore, the people should ensure implementation of government precautionary measures.