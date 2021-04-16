UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Urges Scholars, Stakeholders To Play Role For Copping Pandemic In Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

CS urges scholars, stakeholders to play role for copping pandemic in Ramzan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Mather Niaz Rana Friday urged the religious scholars and other stakeholders of the society to create awareness among their followers on the issue of coronavirus as it could only be defeated through adoption of precautionary measures.

He expressed these views while chairing a consultative meeting with the Ulema regarding the prevention of coronavirus, said on press release issued here Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, IG Police Muhammad Rai Tahir, Secretary Religious Affairs Balach Aziz, Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar while Deputy Commissioners and eminent scholars from the province, and other scholars participated through video link.

The chief secretary said the special arrangements would be made for prayers and Istaghfar on 27th of Ramzan with the consultation of scholars.

He said the scholars have a major role to play in the betterment of society as they were the preachers of the religion in the society.

He said due to the third wave of coronavirus, it was the responsibility of all including religious scholars to play due role to decrease the spread of the virus.

The scholars from all walks of life should follow the 20-point guidelines of the Federal government regarding worship, he urged.

He said the scholars would prove national unity, harmony and tolerance during Ramzan. "Unless all sections of society cooperate with the government, it could not fight the coronavirus alone," he said.

On the occasion, scholars also assured the chief secretary that they would cooperate with provincial government in this regard.

The CS said the third wave of coronavirus was more severe and dangerous, adding, this virus was not only more deadly but also spreading very fast which made the death ratio in other provinces higher than Balochistan. Therefore, the people should ensure implementation of government precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police National University All From Government Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

102,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21 minutes ago

PM appreciates police for their heroic stand

30 minutes ago

Women players to start training at Moin Khan Acade ..

38 minutes ago

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

49 minutes ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

1 hour ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.