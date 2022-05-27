CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Center

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Friday visited Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Center and reviewed the facilities being provided to people struggling with addiction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Friday visited Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Center and reviewed the facilities being provided to people struggling with addiction.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and officials of district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the departments concerned to expedite the ongoing campaign to address the issue of drugs' selling and addiction. Dr. Shahzad urged the people and welfare organisations to support the efforts of government to clear the menace of drugs that had endangered lives of the young generation.

He was briefed that 600 drug addicts including women had been taken into custody during first phase of the campaign. Bangash was also informed about proper care and medical treatment being provided to the patients to overcome addiction.

Earlier, he visited the control room being established in Deputy Commissioner Office to monitor the campaign and inquired about the cases and procedure to identify individuals with substance use disorder and their rehabilitation in the centre.