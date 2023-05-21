UrduPoint.com

CS Visits Ayub Stadium To Review Arrangements For 34th National Games

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

CS visits Ayub Stadium to review arrangements for 34th National games

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Sunday visited the Ayub Stadium Quetta to review the arrangements made for the 34th National Games.

The Inspector General Balochistan Police and Director General Sports also accompanied him on the occasion.

While talking to media, the chief secretary said that arrangements made for the 34th national sports are satisfactory. The provincial government, army and police have done a tremendous job in this connection, he said.

The chief secretary said that seven thousand athletes were participating in the National Games and tomorrow would be the formal opening of the National Games.

Earlier, the IGP while briefing the Chief Secretary Balochistan, said that organizing the National Games was no less than a challenge for which foolproof security arrangements had been made. A large number of Police officers and personnel are deployed in and around the sports complex, he added.

"These are the beginnings, there will be more sports events in Balochistan, he hoped.

The IGP further recalled that in order to keep eye on anti-peace elements, many places are being monitored by CCTV and control room.

