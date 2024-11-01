CS Visits Bannu, Reviews Preparations For Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday visited Bannu Division and chaired a meeting to review ongoing measures for the polio eradication campaign.
The meeting was also attended by Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Commissioner Bannu Division, Muhammad Abid Khan, Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan, District Police Officers and other relevant officials.
During meeting, participants were briefed about security status in Bannu Division and challenges faced in the polio eradication campaign.
Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary emphasized that polio prevention is a national responsibility urging departments and administration use resource for success of anti-polio campaign.
He reiterated commitment of provincial government to maintaining law and order and said that each and every household should be visited to achieve targets of campaign.
