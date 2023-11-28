Open Menu

CS Visits Chilas Wapda Harpan Dass Model Colony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza on Tuesday inaugurated the Skill Development Center at WAPDA Harpan Dass Model Colony

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza on Tuesday inaugurated the Skill Development Center at WAPDA Harpan Dass Model Colony.

Employment Skill Development Center has been established by Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Program (GBRSP) with the support of WAPDA, Diamer Basha Dam Project and District Administration Diamer.

Chief Engineer (Construction Management) Engr Fawad Saeed briefed the Chief Secretary regarding the Colony and Resettlement Plan.

Officials of WAPDA, Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Program, District Administration were also present.

Chief Secretary visited the Skill Development Center and also inspected the equipment installed in the centre.

General Manager Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Program Ashfaq Ahmed said that technical education and training in various trades will be given to the unemployed youth in the Employment Skill Development Center.

He said regular classes will start from December 18.

