CS visits DHQ hospital Okara, reviews medical facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit at DHQ Hospital Okara and inspected the provision of medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements on Sunday.

He inspected different wards including emergency and inquired the patients about the availability of facilities being provided to them in the facility and the behavior of the doctors and other paramedical staff with them, said a handout issued here.

On the complaint of a woman, the CS directed the MS to immediately redress her grievances and directed to appoint a focal person for resolving the problems of patients and their attendants.

He assured that all available resources will be provided to the health sector besides ensuring modern healthcare facilities, availability of medicines and medical staff. He stressed upon the doctors, nurses and other staff to treat patients in a polite manners.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal lauded the arrangements of the hospital and directed to further improve them. The MS while briefing the chief secretary said that a proposal of setting up of Trauma Centre in the hospital was under consideration. The hospital was providing free meals to the patients.

Later, chief secretary paid visit to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal and inspected the emergency, dengue and other wards.

Talking to the patients and their attendants, the CS said that medical was a sacred profession and doctors and other paramedical staff should serve the suffering humanity with devotion.

The CS presided over a meeting at the Commissioner's Office and reviewed the various development schemes, price control measures and pending revenue cases. He directed the commissioner Sahiwal division and deputy commissioners of the three districts to ensure the implementation of Open Door Policy. He said that all administrative officers should give one hour on daily basis to listen the peoples' problems and create ease for them. He said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted against corruption. He also directed to ensure timely utilization of funds and transparency in development schemes and said that progress on these projects would be reviewed on regular basis as development schemes will generate economic activities and employment opportunities.

He further stated that deputy commissioners should visit the Land Record Centers on regular basis and people issues related to revenue should be resolved on priority basis and no revenue case should remain pending for more than two years. He said that demand and supply and prices of the essential commodities should be monitored and officers should perform their duties in an effective manner. He termed the establishment of deputy commissioner counters in big stores was a good initiative.

The chief secretary also planted a sapling in the garden of the Commissioner's Office. Sahiwal Division Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi, all the deputy commissioners and concerned officers attended the meeting.