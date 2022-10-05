UrduPoint.com

CS Visits D.I.Khan, Briefed On Flood Damages, Relief Operation

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday visited D.I Khan and took a briefing on flood damages and relief operations in the district.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the ongoing survey process of flood-damaged houses in DI Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

Deputy Commissioner DI Khan and all relevant officials of concerned departments were present during the Chief Secretary's visit.

More Stories From Pakistan

