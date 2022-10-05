CS visits D.I.Khan, briefed on flood damages, relief operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday visited D.I Khan and took a briefing on flood damages and relief operations in the district.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the ongoing survey process of flood-damaged houses in DI Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

Deputy Commissioner DI Khan and all relevant officials of concerned departments were present during the Chief Secretary's visit.