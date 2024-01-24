CS Visits Fire Affected Plaza In Saddar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visited the commercial plaza in Peshawar Sadar Bazar here on Wednesday which was affected by fire.
He met with traders and shopkeepers during his visit, accompanied by Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair and Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir.
Expressing deep sorrow over the fire incident, the Chief Secretary, while addressing the media said that this incident was unfortunate.
However, he highlighted the extensive damage to numerous shops and stalls, emphasizing the significant impact on traders and shopkeepers.
The Chief Secretary mentioned ongoing efforts to assess damages, awaiting a comprehensive report on the incident.
He noted satisfaction that nearby buildings were safeguarded from the fire, avoiding additional harm. He further said that proper directives for the enhancement of the fire safety system have been issued.
