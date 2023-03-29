UrduPoint.com

CS Visits Gujranwala, Gujrat And Mandi Bahauddin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited Gujranwala, Gujarat and Mandi Bahauddin and reviewed arrangements at the points set up for provision of free flour to deserving people under the Ramzan Package.

According to a handout, the chief secretary said that distribution of free flour under the Ramzan package was a big initiative of the government. He directed the officers to make special arrangements to maintain discipline at the flour points and complete the process of flour distribution in minimum possible time to avoid rush.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the district administration.

He also issued orders to increase the number of flour distribution staff at the trucking points.

The chief secretary also inspected an under-construction road from Mandi Bahauddin to Sarae Alamgir. He said that the development schemes should be completed within the time frame and the quality and speed of construction work should be improved.

