CS Visits Kurram, Address Tribal Jirga

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 10:13 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Friday highlighted the role of local elders and tribal leader for peace has said that all possible measures are being taken to ensure sustainable peace in District Kurram

Addressing tribal jirgas in Parachinar and Sadda, the CS acknowledged the difficulties faced by the local population due to past unrest in the region. He emphasized that the government is taking serious steps to address these issues and establish lasting peace. He said the Primary purpose of his visit was to assess public problems firsthand and to take coordinated and effective steps for their immediate resolution.

During the visit, the CS also inspected District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar. He was accompanied by Commissioner Kohat Division, Moatasim Billah Shah, Member of National Assembly Engineer Hamid Hussain, and Deputy Commissioner Kurram.

At the hospital, he interacted with patients to inquire about the available healthcare facilities and the behavior of medical staff.

Listening to the patients directly, he assured them of immediate redressal of their concerns.

The Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital, Dr. Syed Mir Hasan Jan, gave a detailed briefing on the hospital’s performance, existing facilities, challenges and future plans. The CS directed hospital administration to ensure the provision of high-quality medical services and to further improve the system of service delivery.

He also chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Kurram regarding district development schemes and governance.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Kohat Division, secretaries of various departments, Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioners. The participants were briefed in detail about the ongoing development schemes.

