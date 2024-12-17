CS Visits LDA Headquarters
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, paid a visit to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Headquarters here on Tuesday, where he inspected the Citizen Facilitation Centre.
During his visit, the Chief Secretary lauded LDA’s milestone achievements, including the online approval of maps, availability of property status, and the digitization of records.
He emphasized that these efforts would significantly ease citizens' access to services and streamline processes.
The Chief Secretary directed that the delivery of services be further enhanced by integrating more IT-based solutions for ease and efficiency. He was briefed by the Director General (DG) of LDA, Tahir Farooq, on the reforms introduced at the Facilitation Centre.
Zahid Akhtar Zaman also instructed LDA officials to expedite the online approval process for commercial maps. In addition to this, he visited the LDA Identification Cell, where he was briefed on the ongoing work and improvements.
Furthermore, DG LDA Tahir Farooq briefed the Chief Secretary on the under-construction Central Monitoring System (Control Room), which will incorporate Artificial Intelligence and drone cameras.
This system will be used to monitor town planning, engineering, housing, and metropolitan operations in the city.
The Chief Secretary also chaired an important meeting regarding LDA's activities, during which he was briefed by the DG LDA on revenue generation and ongoing and upcoming projects. He appreciated the initiative to recover 850 Kanal of valuable LDA land and encouraged efforts to secure title ownership in LDA's own schemes.
The Chief Secretary directed the acceleration of development work in LDA City and instructed that progress be closely monitored.
During the meeting, updates were provided on key development projects such as the Tollinton Market, G-1 Market, Gulberg Scheme, Sabzazar, and the commercial zones in other areas. The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners, chief engineers from LDA and TEPA, MD WASA, chief town planners, and chief metropolitan planning officers, along with the chief IT officers of LDA and TEPA.
