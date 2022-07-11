UrduPoint.com

CS Visits LWMC Camps, Review Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CS visits LWMC camps, review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Monday visited various parts of the provincial capital to review cleanliness arrangements on second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

He visited camps of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Ferozpur Road, Walton Road, Chungi Amar Sadhu and other areas. The camps were established by the LWMC at more than 300 places in the city to provide wastage related facilitation to people.

During the visit, the CS directed the LWMC to further improve sanitation and cleanliness arrangements of the city. He said that it was a collective responsibility of all to take care of sanitation and support efforts of the government to improve cleanliness.

He said that timely redress of complaints of people regarding cleanliness must be ensured, adding that provision of a clean environment to citizens was a priority of the government.

He also appreciated the staff for performing duties on Eid-ul-Azha to provide cleaning services to the citizens.

Commissioner Usman Younis gave briefing to the chief secretary that 110 temporary waste storage points and five dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian) for animal waste had been established and so far more than 27,000 tonnes of animals waste had been collected from the city.

While giving briefing on Eid operation, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that more than 11,000 workers participated in special arrangements for solid waste management during Eid and free waste bags were being provided to people at LWMC camps, union council camps, zonal offices, major mosquesand other places.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Company Visit Road All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.