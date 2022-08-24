CS visits Manchar Lake to review current water level situation

(@FahadShabbir)

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Sohail Ahmed Rajput on Wednesday visited Manchar Lake to review the current water level situation of the lake after heavy rains and flash flooding.

The CS also inspected the water level in the lake, the zero point and "Ring Band''.

MNA Sikandar Ali Rahputo, former MPA Syed Hasnain Shah, Personal Secretary of Chief Minister Sindh Muhammad Saleem Bajari, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Farid ud din Mustafa and other officers were present on this occasion.

Superintending Engineer Irrigation Muhammad Alam Rahputo and Executive Engineer Mahesh Kumar briefed the Chief Secretary regarding water level of Manchhar Lake.

The Chief Secretary said that this time there have been heavy rains, so the repair work of the embankments must be ensured.

Protection of people's lives and property is the top priority of the government, he said and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the rain-affected people.