UrduPoint.com

CS Visits Manchar Lake To Review Current Water Level Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 10:10 PM

CS visits Manchar Lake to review current water level situation

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Sohail Ahmed Rajput on Wednesday visited Manchar Lake to review the current water level situation of the lake after heavy rains and flash flooding.

The CS also inspected the water level in the lake, the zero point and "Ring Band''.

MNA Sikandar Ali Rahputo, former MPA Syed Hasnain Shah, Personal Secretary of Chief Minister Sindh Muhammad Saleem Bajari, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Farid ud din Mustafa and other officers were present on this occasion.

Superintending Engineer Irrigation Muhammad Alam Rahputo and Executive Engineer Mahesh Kumar briefed the Chief Secretary regarding water level of Manchhar Lake.

The Chief Secretary said that this time there have been heavy rains, so the repair work of the embankments must be ensured.

Protection of people's lives and property is the top priority of the government, he said and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the rain-affected people.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water Jamshoro Sohail Ahmed All Government Top Rains

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

2 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

5 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

9 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.