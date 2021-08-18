CS visits Moharram control room

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday visited Muharram control room, set up at Home Department, and directed the police officials to ensure peace during Ashura

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday visited Muharram control room, set up at Home Department, and directed the police officials to ensure peace during Ashura.

The chief secretary was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jahan Ansari and others. The security arrangements were reviewed during the visit.

Special Secretary Home Muhammad Asif gave the chief secretary a briefing regarding the control room. He informed the Chief Secretary that the control room monitoring the gatherings and processions in the province from 1st Muharram to 12th Muharram.

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The chief secretary also presided over the high level meeting and discussed security measures taken during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Dr Kazim Niaz issued instructions to security agencies to ensure law and order situation and closely monitor the situation. He said that anti state elements should be dealt according to law.

The chief secretary appreciated the cooperation of scholars of all schools of thought in keeping the situation peaceful during Ashura.