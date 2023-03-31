UrduPoint.com

CS Visits MTI-HMC To Inspect Medical Services

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CS visits MTI-HMC to inspect medical services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday visited Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar where he reviewed services at the OPD, Accident and Emergency, Radiology Department, Patient Facilitation Center and various other wards. He met the patients, and attendants and inquired about the facilities and issues.

On the occasion of the visit, Chief Secretary met the hospital administration and medical staff where he was given a detailed briefing on the facilities being provided in the hospital, development issues and financial resources and constraints.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair Khan, Hospital Director Dr. Shahzad Faisal, Medical Director MTI-HMC Prof. Dr. Shahzad Akbar, Nursing Director Awal Khan, Director Finance HMC and officials were present on this occasion.

The Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the facilities and quality care provided to the patients in the hospital and said that both the hospital and the patients are benefiting due to Institution Based Practice (IBP). He said that there is a need to work on other models to better facilitate the increasing number of patients in the OPDs of the hospitals so that the hospital can focus more on the in-patients. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that measures will be taken to remove the challenges faced by the hospital due to financial difficulties, the non-opening of LCs and the matter will be taken up with Federal institutions.

He also discussed matters related to the demands of doctors and said that efforts would be made to solve the problems of both doctors and patients on priority basis.

