CS Visits Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

CS visits Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz on Friday visited Paraplegic Center Hayatabad and apprised himself about the facilities being provided to patients.

He was accompanied by Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Provincial Secretary Health, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Secretary Social Welfare and Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar.

He visited various sections of the health institute met with the patients.

The Chief Secretary was also briefed by Chairman Zia-ur-Rahman, Chief Executive. Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas and senior members about services and facilities being provided to patients suffering from different spinal cord related injuries.

He was informed that paraplegic center is providing free services to people with severe spinal cord injuries, Post-Polio Paralysis and kids with clubfoot from KP and all over the country besides neighboring Afghanistan.

