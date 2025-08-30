CS Visits Provincial Flood Control Room To Review Situation, Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Saturday visited the Provincial Flood Control Room. In-charge Control Room briefed the Chief Secretary Sindh on the flood situation in the province.
Sindh government spokesperson Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, Secretary Environment and Secretary General Administration along with representatives of relevant departments were also present in the control room.
The Chief Secretary was informed that the flood was expected to pass through Guddu on September 3. Currently, Guddu Barrage had a flow of 389298 cusecs upstream and 356942 cusecs downstream.
In Sukkur, the flow of water was 315272 cusecs upstream and 260512 cusecs downstream. The flow of water at Kotri was 262668 cusecs upstream and 230212 cusecs downstream.
Shah was apprised that 268,000 tents, 278,000 blankets and thousands of rescue boats and other equipment were in stock in PDMA warehouses. 1.8 million mosquito nets were available in PDMA's Karachi, Jamshoro and Sukkur warehouses. He was further informed that PDMA had 9,950 first aid kits and 68 hospital tents.
The Chief Secretary was informed that the Health Department had sped up the supply of snakebite medicine, rabies vaccine and other essential medicines. Mobile health teams had been deployed in remote areas, vaccination points were also being set up on the spot.
He was further briefed that the Livestock Department had set up 300 camps for animal vaccination across the province. A total of 87,677 animals had been treated, medical teams were on alert in all districts and all mobile veterinary teams were present in the field.
According to the Livestock Department, the stock of vaccines and medicines was present in the quantity.
Rescue 1122 had been put on high alert, deployment of teams and equipment had started in the affected districts, he was further informed.
Mobile hospitals and mobile vaccination units were also being deployed in the affected areas.
The Provincial Flood Control Room numbers were 02199222902 , 02199222967, 02199222758 and 02199222758 to contact for dealing with flood situation.
