Open Menu

CS Visits Swabi Varsity, Drug Rehabilitation Center Shah Mansoor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CS visits Swabi varsity, drug rehabilitation center Shah Mansoor

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday visited University of Swabi Drug Rehabilitation Center Shah Mansoor.

During his visit to UoS, CS met with faculty members and students. He interacted with students and answered their queries relating to various issues.

He also attended a briefing about administrative matters of the varsity and disciplines being taught to students.

Later, he visited Drug Rehabilitation Center Shah Mansoor and inquired about the facilities being provided to addicts.

He also visited administrative section of the center and distributed wheelchairs among deserving people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Swabi

Recent Stories

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

14 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

30 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

32 minutes ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

54 minutes ago
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

3 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

6 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan