CS Visits Swabi Varsity, Drug Rehabilitation Center Shah Mansoor
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday visited University of Swabi Drug Rehabilitation Center Shah Mansoor.
During his visit to UoS, CS met with faculty members and students. He interacted with students and answered their queries relating to various issues.
He also attended a briefing about administrative matters of the varsity and disciplines being taught to students.
Later, he visited Drug Rehabilitation Center Shah Mansoor and inquired about the facilities being provided to addicts.
He also visited administrative section of the center and distributed wheelchairs among deserving people.
